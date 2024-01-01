Yuma parents welcome first baby for the new year

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Along with the new year comes new life as Yuma's first baby of the new year was born early Monday morning.

Baby Paisley May Pelfrey was the first baby born at 12:23am in Yuma.

"It was a mixed mixed bag of emotions so I had a, my wife was on the operating table so I was worried about her but I was also excited to hold my baby for the first time so it was a mix of both I was just happy that my wife was doing good and we had a healthy litte girl." Colt Pelfrey, Paisley's father

Paisley is the first born for Colt Pelfrey and his wife, Hailey. Hailey describes how it felt to hold her daughter for the first time.

"It’s unreal I mean it's really unbelevable...I don’t know you just…it's love at first sight," Hailey said.

Baby Paisley’s parents are both excited for this new year with their daughter.

"Just looking forward to a year [of] firsts, so you know, first steps, first words, our first time being parents. So, we’re just excited and yeah, just a year of firsts," said Hailey.

"I would say, yeah, getting to know her personality, and then figure out who she looks like too cause I know she's going to change so much, but it's just exciting. I just want to know every first that she’s going to have," said Colt.

The Pelfrey’s are excited to watch their daughter grow as they start off the new year with good news.