Yuma County sees a decrease in HIV cases

today at 12:13 PM
Published 12:27 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County saw a decrease in the rate of new HIV/AIDS infections from 11.1 per 100,000 people in 2021 to 9.5 per 100,000 people in 2022, according to the report by the Arizona Department of Health Services (AZDHS).

"Our population does increase and decrease based on migrant workers, winter visitors and so the influx of that population counts in those numbers," said Martha Gutierrez, the HIV Program Coordinator for the Yuma County Public Health Department. 

While this is good news for the county, the report also says the state saw a 20% increase in 2022, with the AZDHS reporting 975 news cases that year.

However, AZDHS says "the state was able to quickly provide more support to those diagnosed with HIV, which connected 79% of those in Arizona to services within 30 days of diagnosis."

To view the report and other data dashboards, click here.

