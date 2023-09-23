Skip to Content
YRMC and AWC hosts lung cancer symposium

today at 11:24 AM
Published 11:53 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC), in collaboration with Arizona Western College (AWC) and the Flinn Foundation, hosted a Lung Cancer & Community Research Symposium.

In a press release, the symposium started on Saturday from 8:00am till 3:00pm at the Pivot Point Conference Center, and provided an opportunity for attendees to learn from nationally recognized oncology experts for treating and supporting patients with lung cancer.

The press release mentioned that the event consisted of a series of informative sessions, which included the following topics:

  • Lung cancer screening
  • Interventional pulmonology
  • Robotic and minimally invasive lung surgery
  • Radiation therapy

"Events such as the Lung Cancer & Community Research Symposium are helping shape the future of research and healthcare. This isn't just a symposium; it's a catalyst for change with the potential to cultivate an environment of innovation and knowledge-sharing, two key elements in driving forward research initiatives," said Trudie Milner, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at YRMC.

To learn more about the symposium, and learn who the guest speakers were, read the press release below.

Press-Release-YRMC-Lung-Cancer-and-Community-Research-Symposium-Sept-23Download
