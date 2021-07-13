Pfizer and government discuss boosters, no changes for now

Health

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - The federal guidance on vaccine boosters is not expected to change for now, according to a senior health official following a meeting between Pfizer and public health leaders on Monday.

This comes days after Pfizer said people who received its Covid vaccine may need a booster shot at some point in time.

That then led to rare pushback from the CDC and the FDA, which said no one who is fully vaccinated needs boosters for now.

Monday's meeting was seen as a courtesy to Pfizer, whose experts presented their data to government officials and the company later called the meeting productive.

Pfizer is still working on a booster shot and plans to apply for FDA emergency authorization for it next month.