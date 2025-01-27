Tax season underway, CBS News business analyst offers tips to avoid delays

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The official start of tax season is here, which means it's time to start gathering those financial documents from 2024 ahead of the April 15 filing deadline.

CBS News Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger says the best way for filers to get their refunds within 21 days is to file electronically and to use direct deposit. As for whether you need to hire a tax preparer, Schlesinger said:

"It depends on the complexity of your life. Some people think it's just, oh, I have a lot of money versus not. But if you're just a wage earner, a W-2, by the way, keep your eye out for all these tax documents. They come via snail mail very often. But if you're a wage earner, you could probably do it yourself."

Schlesinger says filers with more complex returns which could include owning a business, being self employed or maybe selling real estate may want to consider hiring a professional.

Victims of the LA wildfires have until October 15 to file. If you are also a victim of Hurricanes Milton or Helene, check the IRS website. There's been some extensions of about a month or two.