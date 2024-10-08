Skip to Content
Hurricane Milton considered one of the top five most intense Atlantic hurricanes

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Hurricane Milton is now considered one of the top five most intense Atlantic hurricanes since records began.

Milton is now a Category 5 hurricane and poses a potential direct hit on Tampa Bay.

According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), the storm is expected to bring devastating hurricane-force winds along Florida's West Coast as it approaches the coastline on Wednesday.

Communities near the Tampa Bay area could see up to 15 feet of storm surge.

