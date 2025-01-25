President Trump tours the damage from the LA wildfires
LOS ANGELES (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President Donald Trump and California Governor Gavin Newsom toured the damage from the wildfires Friday.
Upon President Trump's arrival, he was greeted by Governor Newsom and the two spoke about working together to fix this disaster.
Newsom thanked the president for making the trip as the two joked about how much federal help will be needed.
"It means a great deal to all of us, not just the folks in Palisades, but folks in Altadena that were devastated, we're going to need your support. We're going to need your help. You were there for us during COVID. I don't forget that, and I have all the expectations that we'll be able to work together to get this speedy recovery."
Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.)
The two took off to the sky to get a birds-eye-view of the massive fires and the damage they left behind.
The fires that came through L.A. killed at least 28 people and grew to over 23,000 acres before being mostly contained.
"We got to get it finished. We're looking to get something completed, and the way you get it completed is to work together. He's the governor of this state, and we're going to get it completed. They're going to need a lot of federal help, unless you don't need any, which would be okay...So, we're going to take care of things."
President Donald Trump
Following the tour, the president attended the latest wildfire briefing.
"Your Governor [Karen Bass] met us at the plane, and we had a good talk, very positive talk. We have to work together to get this really worked out. I don't think you can realize how rough it is, how devastating it is, until you see it. I didn't realize. I mean, I saw a lot of bad things on television, but the extent of it, the side of it, we flew over in a helicopter, we flew a few of the areas, and it is devastation. It's incredible. It's really an incineration.
But we have to grieve for the 28 Californians who have tragically perished, and sadly, you're going to be finding more. And that's going to be very sad, because I know people are missing. When you look at that kind of incineration, you know what's going to happen. You're going to find some more.
So we're waiving the federal permits. Either waive them or give them out so rapidly, it's going to be essentially the same thing. We're going to try and just wave them and we'll rely on the local. But the local, I hope, is going to do the same exact thing. They're literally ready to start right away tonight. So if you could do almost the same thing or the same thing would be great for building purpose, you're going to have to check things out a little bit. Every single one of them said, they're going to rebuild. I didn't have one person say their cell Angular, leaving, or they disgusted, they love their community."
President Donald Trump