President Trump tours the damage from the LA wildfires

LOS ANGELES (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President Donald Trump and California Governor Gavin Newsom toured the damage from the wildfires Friday.

Upon President Trump's arrival, he was greeted by Governor Newsom and the two spoke about working together to fix this disaster.

Newsom thanked the president for making the trip as the two joked about how much federal help will be needed.

"It means a great deal to all of us, not just the folks in Palisades, but folks in Altadena that were devastated, we're going to need your support. We're going to need your help. You were there for us during COVID. I don't forget that, and I have all the expectations that we'll be able to work together to get this speedy recovery." Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.)

The two took off to the sky to get a birds-eye-view of the massive fires and the damage they left behind.

The fires that came through L.A. killed at least 28 people and grew to over 23,000 acres before being mostly contained.

"We got to get it finished. We're looking to get something completed, and the way you get it completed is to work together. He's the governor of this state, and we're going to get it completed. They're going to need a lot of federal help, unless you don't need any, which would be okay...So, we're going to take care of things." President Donald Trump

Following the tour, the president attended the latest wildfire briefing.