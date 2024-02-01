Federal officials to issue new guidelines on traffic safety signs

Reporter: Kris Van Cleave

PHOENIX (CBS) - You may have seen them on your commute, catchy and funny traffic signs on the highway, aimed at getting your attention with a little humor. But federal officials want to put the brakes on these signs. They've issued new guidelines saying safety on the roads is a serious matter.

From reminding you to use your blinkah in Boston or O-H-I-Whoa watch your speed in Columbus to a Swiftie's take on safety in Arizona.

States are having a little fun to get drivers focused on traffic safety has a habit of going viral.

But all kidding aside, it's a feeling apparently not shared by regulators in Washington.

New guidelines from the Federal Highway Safety Administration say "States should avoid the use of humor and pop culture references because it may confuse or distract drivers."

While not an outright ban on fun, they'd prefer messages like: unbuckled seat belts fine + points.

A guideline going over worse than pairing peas and guac in Arizona.

"I thought it was a joke at first," stated Rep. David Cook.

Arizona State Rep. David Cook chairs the transportation committee.

"Those friendly, humorous reminders, I believe have a very positive impact overall on the millions of people we have on the roads every day," stated Rep. Cook.

Arizona's Department of Transportation has been using humor on its 300+ message boards since 2015 and holds an annual contest to submit fun safety messages—last year there were 3,700 entries.

In Wisconsin, Jon Riemann spent several years coming up with memorable traffic safety messages.

"I find it unfortunate, I think that there is a great opportunity to message to the public, and, you know, to put out safety messages, to try to tie in pop culture or tie in things that are happening in your community," said Riemann.

Studies are mixed on how effective humorous signs are.

One found they command more attention. Another said people might not get the joke. But folks do seem to like them.

"You've got people reading it anyway, so what's it hurt to have a little sense of humor about it?"

The new guidelines take effect in 2026, a debate over safety being written in lights.