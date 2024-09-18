FCC announces $13 million settlement with AT&T

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - AT&T has reached a $13 million settlement with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) over a data breach from last year.

The breach, which happened in January of 2023, impacted 8.9 million AT&T wireless customers.

According to the FCC, the customer data exposed was from 2015 through 2017, and it should have been deleted years before the breach occurred.

The exposed data included information like the number of lines on an account and some billing info, but no sensitive personal information like credit card information, social security numbers, or account passwords were exposed.

The settlement officially resolves the FCC's investigation into this breach.

However, the FCC is also investigating a much larger AT&T data breach earlier this year. That breach resulted in the illegal downloading of about 109 million customer accounts.