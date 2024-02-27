Wendy’s to test dynamic pricing for their menus

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Wendy's prices may soon depend on how busy the restaruant is when you visit, similar to the surge pricing seen with Uber and Lyft during high-traffic hours.

The chain said they will begin testing "dynamic pricing" on their menus in 2025 in order to help with "upsell capabilities."

The announcement came during a February earnings call with Kirk Tanner, the president and CEO of the fast food chain, saying the company will invest around $30 million in the digital menu board rollout and a VoiceAI Enabled drive-thru.