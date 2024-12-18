Skip to Content
House Ethics Committee votes to release report on Matt Gaetz

Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0
(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - We may soon find out what is in the ethics report on former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz.

According to multiple sources, the House Ethics Committee secretly voted earlier this month to release the report after the final House voting day of the year.

This is a reversal from the committee's decision in November to keep it under wraps.

The report was the result of an investigation looking into alleged drug use, possible sexual misconduct involving a minor, questionable financial activity, and other allegations against the florida republican.

Gaetz has long denied any misconduct, calling this a political "witch hunt."

On social media, Gaetz responded to the decision, saying his previous behavior was "embarrassing though not criminal."

He resigned from Congress after President-Elect Trump nominated him to be Attorney General, but Gaetz ultimately withdrew his name from consideration.

It's rare for an ethics report to be released after a member has left the chamber, but not unprecedented.

