President-Elect Trump names Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz as his Attorney General

(KYMA, KECY/AP) - President-Elect Donald Trump has nominated Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz as his Attorney General, according to the Associated Press.

In a post to Truth Social, Trump said Gaetz is a "deeply gifted and tenacious attorney, trained at the William & Mary College of Law, who has distinguished himself in Congress through his focus on achieving desperately needed reform at the Department of Justice."

Gaetz, according to the president-elect, will "root out the systemic corruption at DOJ, and return the Department to its true mission of fighting Crime, and upholding our Democracy and Constitution."

"We must have Honesty, Integrity, and Transparency at DOJ. Under Matt’s leadership, all Americans will be proud of the Department of Justice once again," President-Elect Trump added in his post.

The announcement comes hours after the president-elect visited Washington, D.C. and met with President Joe Biden to talk about the transition of power.