House Democrats plan to force floor vote on Matt Gaetz report

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - House Democrats plan on forcing a floor vote this week to require the House Ethics Committee to release a report on its years-long investigation into Matt Gaetz.

The former Florida representative was a target of a years-long investigation by the committee, whose report was shelved when Gaetz resigned last month after his nomination for Attorney General.

Representative Sean Casten (D-IL) introduced a resolution Tuesday to release a report on the investigation.

Because the resolution is "privileged," it must be brought to the floor within two legislative days for a vote.

Gaetz has repeatedly denied he did anything improper or illegal.

Since Gaetz withdrew his name for Attorney General, there has been speculation that he could run for governor of Florida in 2026, or join the Trump White House in a position that would not require Senate confirmation.