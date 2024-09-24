Skip to Content
Vice President Kamala Harris to visit the southern border

today at 8:25 AM
Published 8:56 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A visit to the U.S.-Mexico border could be on the table for Vice President Kamala Harris.

That's according to two people briefed on the preparations who say the visit would happen during Harris' upcoming trip to Arizona.

It would be the vice president's first time at the southern border since becoming the Democratic presidential nominee.

Sources say the final details about exactly where Harris would visit or what else she might do on the trip have not been decided.

The Harris campaign did not immediately provide a comment.

