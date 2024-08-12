Skip to Content
Former President Trump’s attorneys file $115 million lawsuit against DOJ

today at 11:31 AM
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Attorneys representing former President Donald Trump announced their client plans to sue the Department of Justice (DOJ) for what they call "malicious political prosecution."

In the legal notice, the GOP presidential nominee's lawyers complain the FBI's court-approved search of Mar-a-Lago in 2022 was improper.

Trump's legal team also claims the indictment in connection with the classified documents found at the former president's Florida estate was also improper.

The filing says the former president is seeking $115 million in damages.

