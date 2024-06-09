Delaware senator on border security, reproductive rights, and more

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Senator Chris Coons (D-DE) spoke with Margaret Brennan on Face the Nation Sunday about border security and how different former President Donald Trump's and President Biden's values are in trying to address immigration.

"There's a stark difference in the values that President Biden and former President Trump bring to trying to address the issue of border security and immigration...former President Trump tried to implement a Muslim ban, a ban on entry to this country explicitly based on one religion. He also used cruelty, the forceful separation of parents from their children and the caging of children at our border to try and deter folks from coming to seek asylum or to seek refuge in our country. President Biden has time and time again asked Congress to enact a broad solution to our border security and immigration challenges, and after months of negotiation between Senators Lankford, Sinema and Murphy, we were one day away from putting on the floor of the Senate, that bipartisan solution. Former President Trump intervened to stop it because former President Trump actually wants a problem to solve through his election, rather than a solution that a bipartisan group of senators stood behind. President Biden is moving ahead with forceful leadership at securing our border. President Trump is simply making a political issue of this." Senator Chris Coons (D-DE)

During the interview, Brennan and Coons talked about reproductive rights and how Former President Trump is "bragging" about reversing Roe v. Wade.

"What I also hear as I've campaigned across our country for our president is grave concern about the commitment to reproductive rights, to fundamental freedoms, by the current MAGA Republican majority, and by former President Trump. He is bragging that he nominated to the Supreme Court three justices who reversed Roe vs. Wade and who have now put contraception at risk. That's why we took a vote in the Senate last week...to make it clear that Democrats will protect fundamental rights where Republicans under the leadership of former President Trump are putting them at real risk." Senator Chris Coons (D-DE)

Following that, Brennan and Coons talked about the Israel-Hamas War and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressing Congress in the coming weeks.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu has a long record of being very partisan and very divisive...Prime Minister Netanyahu isn't just divisive here, he's divisive at home. For months and months before the October 7th attacks, the largest protests in Israeli history were occurring week after week in the streets of Tel Aviv and Jerusalem against steps that Prime Minister Netanyahu was taking, putting at risk the rule of law. And Benny Gantz, a centrist, decorated IDF war hero, will likely today announce that he is leaving Netanyahu's war cabinet because there's no clear plan for the path forward. Our President, Joe Biden has been leading a strong effort to try and secure a hostage release and a cease fire. It's been embraced by all of our close allies in the G7 and it's my hope that that can still be accomplished. But frankly, if Netanyahu isn't coming to speak to Congress about his plan for securing peace, his plan for the path forward, I don't know why we would go." Senator Chris Coons (D-DE)

