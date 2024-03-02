Pro-Palestinan protesters show up during First Lady Jill Biden’s event

TUCSON, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Pro-Palestinian protesters interrupted First Lady Jill Biden during an event in Tucson on Saturday.

Dr. Biden made the stop in Arizona for her "Women for Biden-Harris Tour" that kicked off in Atlanta. Just five minutes into her remarks, the First Lady had to pause briefly when two pro-Palestinian protesters shouted out from the crowd.

Both protesters were escorted out of the event before the First Lady resumed remarks.

Pro-Palestinian protesters were also outside the event in protest of the current war in Gaza.