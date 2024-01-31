Skip to Content
National Politics

The first woman to represent Missouri in the Senate dies at 90

By ,
today at 6:42 AM
Published 6:54 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Jean Carnahan, the first Missouri woman to become a U.S. Senator, died Tuesday evening after a brief illness. She was 90-years-old.

Her husband, Governor Mel Carnahan, their son, Roger, and Carnahan's aide, Chris Sifford, were killed in a plane crash on the way to a Senate campaign event in southeast Missouri.

Missouri law did not allow his name to be removed from the ballot. Three weeks after his death, Mel Carnahan posthumously won the election.

Acting Governor Roger Wilson appointed Jean Carnahan to fill her husband's seat in the Senate. She served from January 3, 2001 to November 25, 2002.

A public celebration of her life is being planned in St. Louis, with details to be announced at a later date.

Article Topic Follows: National Politics

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content