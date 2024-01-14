West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin on Biden, border, immigration and Sec. Austin

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin spoke with Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan on Sunday.

Manchin spoke about President Biden and the border, saying the border is "the greatest crisis we face in America" and urged President Biden to set a deadline of this week for Congress to get a deal on border security done. If not, he thinks Biden should declare a national crisis.

Brennan and Manchin also talked about Biden's re-election campaign. When asked what Biden needs to do to win, Manchin said:

"I think basically speaking to the American people on what has been accomplished, what they wanna accomplish, mistakes they've made and how they're gonna correct him. People just want to know the truth. You know, if you made a mistake, say, 'Hey, we made a mistake. We tried something, and it didn't work out.' I think they've moved too far to the left. They need to come back to the center or center left. That's where America is. America's between the center, center left, center right. That's where most of the voters are." Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV)

During the interview, Brennan and Manchin discussed Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's health and government officials finding out about his hospitalization days later.

"We need to find out more on the facts we will this week. We're supposed to be briefed on that this week to find exactly what happened. But let me just say my prayers are with Lloyd Austin and his family for his speedy recovery and full recovery. Here's a man [who's] dedicated his entire life to defense of our country. If a mistake was made, we can fix that... Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV)

To watch more of Brennan's interview with Manchin, click here.