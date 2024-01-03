House Speaker and Congress members to hold press conference at Eagle Pass

EAGLE PASS, Texas (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - Mike Johnson, Speaker of the House, and several members of Congress will hold a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

According to NBC News, the press conference, which will take place at Eagle Pass, Texas, is to discuss the migrant crisis and border policy.

Sources say the following members of Congress who will participate in the press conference include Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green, Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, and Texas Representative Tony Gonzales.