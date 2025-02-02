Dozens of locals protest ICE raids and immigration crackdown

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma residents gathered Sunday afternoon to protest the ICE raids and the recent immigration crackdown.

The protest took place at the intersection of 4th Avenue and 16th Street, near the Yuma Mesa Shopping Center.

Footage captured shows dozens of demonstrators making their voices heard and rallying against President Donald Trump's mass deportation plans.

This was just one of many recent protests throughout the country in recent days, with one of them taking place in San Diego on Friday, January 31.