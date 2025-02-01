San Diego County residents protest ICE raids

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A protest against ICE raids took place Friday afternoon in San Diego County.

"We're not criminals. We're humans, we are hard workers, we're fathers, sons, husbands, wives, and we are all the way into the deep roots of this country," said Alejandro Diaz, a protester.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in the National City area of San Diego to protest recent ICE enforcements.

With Mexican flags, large signs and noisemakers, they were there to oppose the recent raids that have taken place across the county and the nation.