President Trump signs executive orders focusing on immigration

WASHINGTON (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - When Donald Trump was inaugurated on January 20, 2025, he signed a series of executive orders regarding immigration.

Among the executive orders focusing on immigration were:

End use of the CBP One app

End birthright citizenship

End refugee resettlement

Declare cartels as foreign terrorists

Declare a national emergency at the southern border

CNN says Trump removed senior leadership at the Justice Department's agency who oversee immigration courts.

These executive actions were mentioned as campaign pledges and policy ideas that weren't used during Trump's first term.

The CBP One app was a legal avenue for migrants to gain citizenship, and over 900,000 people have used it to schedule appointments since January 2023, but existing appointments have been canceled since the app's shutdown.

Trump has began the process to reinstate the Remain in Mexico border policy, which required migrants to stay in Mexico while going through their immigration process.

Migrant crossings have fallen drastically since the summer of 2024 under Joe Biden, with 47,300 migrant encounters recorded in December 2024, compared to the 71,000 migrant encounters during the last month of Trump's first term.

One Homeland Security official told CNN that the shutdown of the CBP One app could raise the amount of border crossings.

Following the signing of the executive orders, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a lawsuit against the Trump administration over the end of birthright citizenship.