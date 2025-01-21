Acting DHS secretary issues two directives

WASHINGTON (KYMA, KECY) - Benjamine Huffman, Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), issued two directives Monday.

In a press release, the directives were said to be "essential to ending the invasion of the US southern border and empower law enforcement to protect Americans."

DHS says the first directive "rescinds the Biden Administration's guidelines for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) enforcement actions that thwart law enforcement in or near so-called 'sensitive' areas," which includes schools, churches and daycare centers.

The second directive, DHS says, seeks to end "the broad abuse of humanitarian parole and returns the program to a case-by-case basis. ICE and CBP will phase out any parole programs that are not in accordance with the law."