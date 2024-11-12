Locals react to Senator-Elect Ruben Gallego’s win

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Democrat Ruben Gallego was announced as the winner of the U.S. Senate race for Arizona Monday night, defeating Republican Kari Lake.

Gallego, who is a five-term House member and Iraq War Veteran, will be the state's first Latino U.S. Senator and will be replacing Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.).

Following his win, Gallego thanked his supporters later that night and released a video on hix X account on Tuesday saying, "To my campaign team, to all the volunteers, and our sponsors; to the unions and community groups who stood and fought alongside us: Thank you!"

Danyelle Burke North will have local reaction to Gallego's win later this evening.