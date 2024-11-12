Senator-Elect Ruben Gallego thanks his supporters following his win

PHOENIX (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Democrat Ruben Gallego defeated Republican Kari Lake in Arizona's Senate Race Monday night.

Gallego, who is a five-term House member and Iraq War Veteran, will be the state's first Latino U.S. Senator and will be replacing Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.).

Following his win, Gallego thanked his supporters and reiterated to those who didn't vote for him that he would do his best to serve the entire community.

"Of course I will always defend abortion rights because no politician has a right to tell a woman what she can do with her own body...So, thank you Arizona. Thank you for all the Arizonans who supported me. The Democrats, Republicans and Independents. And for those who do not support me or did not vote for me, please know, I will always still fight for you. I will treat you with respect and we might not agree all of the time but I will always do my best to serve you." Ruben Gallego, U.S. Senator-Elect

Also following his win, Gallego released a video to his X account Tuesday saying, "To my campaign team, to all the volunteers, and our sponsors; to the unions and community groups who stood and fought alongside us: Thank you!"

Arizona Senator Mark Kelly responded to Gallego's win on his X account:

We did it, Arizona — @RubenGallego is headed to the Senate! pic.twitter.com/TYRCVr4e6i — Captain Mark Kelly (@CaptMarkKelly) November 12, 2024

Other politicians, such as Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, also reacted to Gallego's victory.