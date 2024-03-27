Sacramento City Council declares city a sanctuary for transgender people

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - On Tuesday, the Sacramento City Council unanimously approved a resolution that declares it a "sanctuary city" for transgender people.

Sacramento City Council voted to declare the city a sanctuary for transgender people, a resolution that sparked controversy.

With signs and chants, people for and against the resolution showed up at City Hall.

Meredith Cooper, who supports the resolution, believes it is a part of reproductive justice.

"There are a whole lot more people who are experiencing gender dysphoria and that need gender affirming care than a lot of folks realize," Cooper explained.

Beth Bourne is one of the people against it. She says her main concern are children.

"We cannot be giving children cross-sex hormones. We can't give them surgeries that will change their sex," Bourne added.

Among the things the resolution ensures is that no city resources will be used to detain people seeking gender affirming care.

After more than an hour of public comment, councilmembers voted unanimously to pass the resolution, saying this shows the city's commitment to the rights of transgender people.