San Francisco communities to mobilize at city hall for Gaza ceasefire resolution

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - San Francisco communites will turnout at city hall to support a proposed resolution to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

"Our elected representatives in San Francisco have put forth an urgent and common-sense position that reflects the interests and voices of the majority of our city’s diverse communities. As these last three months have shown, this resolution is an important local issue for thousands of San Francisco residents. Our communities have experienced a dangerous rise in racist attacks and violence and you would struggle to find a single Palestinian person living in San Francisco who hasn’t lost multiple family members in Gaza or the West Bank. This resolution shows that our Board of Supervisors prioritizes the safety and humanity of our communities in San Francisco and stands on the right side of history." Lara Kiswani, Executive Director of the Arab Resource and Organizing Center

According to NBC News, "over 200 San Francisco healthcare workers are also planning a demonstration inside city hall against the ongoing Israeli war" against Palestine.

NBC News also says "Monday’s meeting is a Rules Committee hearing of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, in which the ceasefire resolution is expected to be approved for a final vote the next day, January 9, at the regular meeting of the full Board. It is also the last opportunity for public comment on the resolution before voting."

The rally will take place at the San Francisco City Hall on Monday at 10:00am Pacific Time. To watch the livestream of the rally, see attached video.