Arizona Senator Mark Kelly on Canada and Mexico tariffs delay

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Senator Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) issued the following statement regarding the moves to delay tariffs on Canada and Mexico:

"President Trump is dangling the Arizona economy off a cliff just so he can take credit for something Canada was already doing and something Mexico has done in the past. He's backing down for now, but as long as President Trump's tariffs hang over our economy, it's going to hurt Arizona businesses and workers and make families pay more at the grocery store and the gas pump. We need real leadership and to work together to secure the border and grow our economy, and this isn't it."

President Donald Trump agreed to a 30-day pause with both countries to address the president's concerns about border security and drug trafficking.

On Tuesday, China announced that they are striking back after a 10% tariffs on imported goods from that country, imposed by President Donald Trump, took effect, with the country saying it will implement a 15% tariff on coal and liquified natural gas products, and a 10% tariff on crude oil.