Skip to Content
Arizona Politics

Arizona Senator Mark Kelly on Canada and Mexico tariffs delay

By ,
today at 6:34 AM
Published 6:51 AM

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Senator Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) issued the following statement regarding the moves to delay tariffs on Canada and Mexico:

"President Trump is dangling the Arizona economy off a cliff just so he can take credit for something Canada was already doing and something Mexico has done in the past. He's backing down for now, but as long as President Trump's tariffs hang over our economy, it's going to hurt Arizona businesses and workers and make families pay more at the grocery store and the gas pump. We need real leadership and to work together to secure the border and grow our economy, and this isn't it."

President Donald Trump agreed to a 30-day pause with both countries to address the president's concerns about border security and drug trafficking.

On Tuesday, China announced that they are striking back after a 10% tariffs on imported goods from that country, imposed by President Donald Trump, took effect, with the country saying it will implement a 15% tariff on coal and liquified natural gas products, and a 10% tariff on crude oil.

Article Topic Follows: Arizona Politics

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team in February 2022 and is the morning anchor/producer for News 11 and Fox 9.

You can reach out to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content