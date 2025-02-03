Skip to Content
White House announces pause for tariffs on Mexico

today at 10:54 AM
Published 11:03 AM

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - The White House has announced a month-long pause for tariffs on Mexico.

The decision came following agreements on trade and security between Presidents Donald Trump and Claudia Sheinbaum.

According to the deal, Mexico will position 10,000 National Guard members at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The U.S. will respond with efforts to prevent high-powered weapons from being trafficked to Mexico.

"President Trump asked me how long we could put the tariffs on hold, and I told him, 'Let's put them on hold permanently. He then asked, 'Well, for how long?,' and I responded, 'Let's pause them for a month,' and I'm confident that in a month, we will deliver results for both his people and Mexico," Sheinbaum stated.

The 25% tariffs toward Mexico were scheduled to start Tuesday.

