Arizona certifies abortion rights on November ballot

PHOENIX (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Arizona's abortion access initiative will be on the state's election ballot in November.

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes officially signed and certified the document Monday night in Phoenix.

Voters will now get to decide whether to add the right to an abortion up to about 24 weeks to the state constitution.

This comes after organizers shattered the record for the number of valid signatures gathered for a ballot initiative in the key battleground state.

The Secretary of State's Office estimates more than 577,000 valid signatures supported the ballot measure.

The Arizona for Abortion Access Act will go before voters under the title "Proposition 139."

Arizona currently has a 15-week abortion ban.