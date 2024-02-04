Senator Mark Kelly responds to border security package deal

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Senator Mark Kelly issued a statement regarding the bipartisan border security package deal.

"After decades of neglect, Congress has a real opportunity to address the growing humanitarian crisis impacting Arizona and other border communities. As a border senator, my state desperately needs additional resources and solutions to ensure an orderly, fair, and secure process at the border, and I will review this agreement closely.

This will also allow us to move forward with urgent support for our allies, Israel and Ukraine, which is critical for our own national security, and vital humanitarian aid for civilians in Gaza.

Although there is still more Congress must do to fix our broken immigration system, I urge my colleagues to not let politics get in the way of addressing this problem."

Senator Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.)