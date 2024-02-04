Skip to Content
Arizona Politics

Senator Mark Kelly responds to border security package deal

KYMA
By ,
February 4, 2024 5:34 PM
Published 5:41 PM

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Senator Mark Kelly issued a statement regarding the bipartisan border security package deal.

"After decades of neglect, Congress has a real opportunity to address the growing humanitarian crisis impacting Arizona and other border communities. As a border senator, my state desperately needs additional resources and solutions to ensure an orderly, fair, and secure process at the border, and I will review this agreement closely.

This will also allow us to move forward with urgent support for our allies, Israel and Ukraine, which is critical for our own national security, and vital humanitarian aid for civilians in Gaza.

Although there is still more Congress must do to fix our broken immigration system, I urge my colleagues to not let politics get in the way of addressing this problem."

Senator Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.)

To learn more about the deal, click here.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

