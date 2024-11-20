Election 2024 winners in the Yuma County races announced
YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County has processed all election ballots Tuesday night, and the winners have been announced.
According to the County, the winners are as follows:
- Yuma City Council: Mark Martinez
- San Luis City Council: Estaban Rosales, Luis Cabrera and Lizeth Servin
- Welton City Council: Michelle Jones
- Yuma County Recorder: David Lara (R)
- Yuma County Accessor: Steven Seale (R)
- Yuma County Superintendent: Tom Hurt (R)
- Yuma County Treasurer: David Alexandre (R)
- Yuma County Board of Supervisors:
- District 1: Martin Porchas
- District 2: Jonathan Lines
- District 3: Darren Simmons
- District 4: Tony Reyes
- District 5: Lynne Pancrazi
- Yuma County Recorder: Karolyn Kaczorowski
- Yuma County Sheriff: Leon Wilmot
- Yuma County Superior Court:
- Division 1: Mark Wayne Reeves
- Division 4: David Haws
- Division 6: Nathaniel Sorenson
- Division 7: Darci Weede
- Prop 423: Yes
- Prop 424: Yes
- Prop 425: No
- Prop 426: No
- Prop 427: Yes
- Prop 428: No
- Prop 429: No
- Prop 430: Yes
- Prop 431: Yes
- Yuma Elementary School District No. 1 Board: Jeff Stoner, David Ibarra and Cori Rico
- Somerton Elementary School District No. 11 Board: Juan Castillo, Lorena Delgadillo and Cristina Clark
- Gadsden Elementary School District No. 32 Board: Rosa Varela and Tadeo Azael De La Hoya
- Antelope Union High School District No. 50 Board: Gregory Marlatt, Laura Noel and Robert Taylor
- Yuma Union High School District Board: David Lara, Carlos Gonzalez and Shelley Jones Mellon
- Arizona Western College District 4: Olivia Zepeda
- Yuma Hospital District No. 1 Board: Connie Uribe and Rosalie Lines
Danyelle Burke North will speak to some of the winners later this evening.