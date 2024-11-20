Election 2024 winners in the Yuma County races announced

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County has processed all election ballots Tuesday night, and the winners have been announced.

According to the County, the winners are as follows:

Yuma City Council: Mark Martinez

San Luis City Council: Estaban Rosales, Luis Cabrera and Lizeth Servin

Welton City Council: Michelle Jones

Yuma County Recorder: David Lara (R)

Yuma County Accessor: Steven Seale (R)

Yuma County Superintendent: Tom Hurt (R)

Yuma County Treasurer: David Alexandre (R)

Yuma County Board of Supervisors: District 1: Martin Porchas District 2: Jonathan Lines District 3: Darren Simmons District 4: Tony Reyes District 5: Lynne Pancrazi

Yuma County Recorder: Karolyn Kaczorowski

Yuma County Sheriff: Leon Wilmot

Yuma County Superior Court: Division 1: Mark Wayne Reeves Division 4: David Haws Division 6: Nathaniel Sorenson Division 7: Darci Weede

Prop 423: Yes

Prop 424: Yes

Prop 425: No

Prop 426: No

Prop 427: Yes

Prop 428: No

Prop 429: No

Prop 430: Yes

Prop 431: Yes

Yuma Elementary School District No. 1 Board: Jeff Stoner, David Ibarra and Cori Rico

Somerton Elementary School District No. 11 Board: Juan Castillo, Lorena Delgadillo and Cristina Clark

Gadsden Elementary School District No. 32 Board: Rosa Varela and Tadeo Azael De La Hoya

Antelope Union High School District No. 50 Board: Gregory Marlatt, Laura Noel and Robert Taylor

Yuma Union High School District Board: David Lara, Carlos Gonzalez and Shelley Jones Mellon

Arizona Western College District 4: Olivia Zepeda

Yuma Hospital District No. 1 Board: Connie Uribe and Rosalie Lines

Danyelle Burke North will speak to some of the winners later this evening.