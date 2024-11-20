Skip to Content
Decision 2024

Election 2024 winners in the Yuma County races announced

Tim Evanson / CC BY 2.0
By ,
today at 11:47 AM
Published 12:17 PM

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County has processed all election ballots Tuesday night, and the winners have been announced.

According to the County, the winners are as follows:

  • Yuma City Council: Mark Martinez
  • San Luis City Council: Estaban Rosales, Luis Cabrera and Lizeth Servin
  • Welton City Council: Michelle Jones
  • Yuma County Recorder: David Lara (R)
  • Yuma County Accessor: Steven Seale (R)
  • Yuma County Superintendent: Tom Hurt (R)
  • Yuma County Treasurer: David Alexandre (R)
  • Yuma County Board of Supervisors:
    • District 1: Martin Porchas
    • District 2: Jonathan Lines
    • District 3: Darren Simmons
    • District 4: Tony Reyes
    • District 5: Lynne Pancrazi
  • Yuma County Recorder: Karolyn Kaczorowski
  • Yuma County Sheriff: Leon Wilmot
  • Yuma County Superior Court:
    • Division 1: Mark Wayne Reeves
    • Division 4: David Haws
    • Division 6: Nathaniel Sorenson
    • Division 7: Darci Weede
  • Prop 423: Yes
  • Prop 424: Yes
  • Prop 425: No
  • Prop 426: No
  • Prop 427: Yes
  • Prop 428: No
  • Prop 429: No
  • Prop 430: Yes
  • Prop 431: Yes
  • Yuma Elementary School District No. 1 Board: Jeff Stoner, David Ibarra and Cori Rico
  • Somerton Elementary School District No. 11 Board: Juan Castillo, Lorena Delgadillo and Cristina Clark
  • Gadsden Elementary School District No. 32 Board: Rosa Varela and Tadeo Azael De La Hoya
  • Antelope Union High School District No. 50 Board: Gregory Marlatt, Laura Noel and Robert Taylor
  • Yuma Union High School District Board: David Lara, Carlos Gonzalez and Shelley Jones Mellon
  • Arizona Western College District 4: Olivia Zepeda
  • Yuma Hospital District No. 1 Board: Connie Uribe and Rosalie Lines

Danyelle Burke North will speak to some of the winners later this evening.

Article Topic Follows: Decision 2024

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Danyelle Burke North

Danyelle Burke North joined the KYMA team in March 2024 as a reporter.

If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at danyelle.burke-north@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content