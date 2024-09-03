Skip to Content
Props 424 & 423 to be on general election ballot

Published 6:27 PM

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Somerton will have two propositions on the general election ballot in November.

Proposition 424 would allow the city to charge a franchise fee to the Southwest Gas Corporation.

“We’re looking forward to the residents making that choice," said City Manager Louie Galaviz.

The corporation gives a percentage of their earnings to the city for using somerton’s utility right of way.

424 is voted on every 25 years.

“It’s a franchise fee with a percentage that goes back to the city as revenue from Southwest Gas to provide different operational to cover operational expenses," explained Galaviz.

Meanwhile, Proposition 423, also known as home rule, would allow the City to spend more money than what the state allows.

The state allows Somerton to spend $12 million but the city currently spends $26 million to keep operations going.

Louise Galaviz explains what were to happen if the prop was not passed.

“We would have to cut our services like the senior center, parks and rec, other services and go down to basically just public services, and water and sewer and those types of things," says Galaviz.

The home rule has been passed for the last 20 years.

Eduardo Morales

Eduardo Morales joined KYMA as a reporter in September 2023. If you have any story ideas or tips, email him at eduardo.morales@kecytv.com.

