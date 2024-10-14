Skip to Content
VOTER GUIDE: Yuma County Propositions

Proposition 423Allow the City of Somerton to spend more money than what the state allows.
Proposition 424Allow the City of Somerton to charge a franchise fee to the Southwest Gas Corporation.
Proposition 425Increase the monetary compensations for the City of Yuma's mayor and Councilmembers.
Proposition 426Allow Antelope Union High School District No. 50 to create a higher budget for maintenance and operations funded by taxes.
Proposition 427Allow Mohawk Valley Elementary School District No. 17 to create a higher budget for maintenance and operations funded by taxes.
Proposition 428Provide a bond worth $77 million for renovations towards Yuma Elementary School District One
Proposition 429Provide a bond worth $14 million for renovations towards Somerton Elementary School District No. 11.
Proposition 430Allow San Luis to approve the Southwest Gas Corporation as a supplier of natural gas for the city.
Proposition 431Allow the City of San Luis greater control of the annual budget. No funds will be allocated beyond the budget unless an emergency is declared.

