VOTER GUIDE: Yuma County Propositions
|Proposition 423
|Allow the City of Somerton to spend more money than what the state allows.
|Proposition 424
|Allow the City of Somerton to charge a franchise fee to the Southwest Gas Corporation.
|Proposition 425
|Increase the monetary compensations for the City of Yuma's mayor and Councilmembers.
|Proposition 426
|Allow Antelope Union High School District No. 50 to create a higher budget for maintenance and operations funded by taxes.
|Proposition 427
|Allow Mohawk Valley Elementary School District No. 17 to create a higher budget for maintenance and operations funded by taxes.
|Proposition 428
|Provide a bond worth $77 million for renovations towards Yuma Elementary School District One
|Proposition 429
|Provide a bond worth $14 million for renovations towards Somerton Elementary School District No. 11.
|Proposition 430
|Allow San Luis to approve the Southwest Gas Corporation as a supplier of natural gas for the city.
|Proposition 431
|Allow the City of San Luis greater control of the annual budget. No funds will be allocated beyond the budget unless an emergency is declared.
The document of local propositions can be read here.