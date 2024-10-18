Proposition 429: Somerton’s School Bond on the Ballot

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Voters in Somerton will soon decide the fate of Proposition 429, a school bond that could provide $13 million for the construction of a new school, expansions to existing facilities, and $1 million for security upgrades in the Somerton Elementary School District.

The district has been facing rapid growth, with new homes and apartment complexes increasing the number of students. District leaders say the bond is necessary to avoid overcrowded classrooms and meet the needs of the growing community.

"The growth is crazy. If we don’t get another school built, we’re going to see class sizes rise again,” said Alexandra Galvan, Chair of the Somerton District Bond Committee.

While many support the bond, some residents are concerned about the cost. Local resident Christian Barbero said, “It’s important that this money is going to these schools, but man, that’s a lot of money—13 million…”

If approved, homeowners with an assessed property value of around $130,000 would pay less than $6.50 a month in additional property taxes.