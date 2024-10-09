Skip to Content
Vice President Harris’ campaign raises over $1 billion

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Harris campaign has crossed a major fundrasing milestone.

The vice president's presidential campaign operation crossed the $1 billion fundraising threshold in September, just two months after she took over as the Democratic Party's 2024 standard bearer.

That figure includes money raised by the campaign committee itself and by a campaign-affiliated joint fundraising committee that also collects cash for the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and state parties.

Harris has opened up a huge cash advantage over former President Donald Trump, who had raised just $309 million for his campaign through the end of August.

Republican SuperPACs are helping fill in the gap, spending more than $80 million on TV ads across the country in September.

