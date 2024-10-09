Skip to Content
Decision 2024

Democratic VP nominee Tim Walz arrives in Phoenix for campaign events

By , ,
today at 5:59 AM
Published 6:19 AM

PHOENIX (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - With early voting kicking off Wednesday in Arizona, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz arrived in Phoenix Wednesday for campaign events.

According to the campaign, Walz is set to attend a Veteran and military families event with Arizona Representative Ruben Gallego and Jim McCain, son of former Republican Arizona Senator John McCain.

He will also deliver remarks in Tucson later in the day.

His running mate, Vice President Kamala Harris, will arrive in Arizona Thursday while First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is visiting Yuma on Friday before she visits Phoenix the following day.

Article Topic Follows: Decision 2024

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team in February 2022 and is the morning anchor/producer for News 11 and Fox 9.

You can reach out to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content