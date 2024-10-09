Democratic VP nominee Tim Walz arrives in Phoenix for campaign events

PHOENIX (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - With early voting kicking off Wednesday in Arizona, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz arrived in Phoenix Wednesday for campaign events.

According to the campaign, Walz is set to attend a Veteran and military families event with Arizona Representative Ruben Gallego and Jim McCain, son of former Republican Arizona Senator John McCain.

He will also deliver remarks in Tucson later in the day.

His running mate, Vice President Kamala Harris, will arrive in Arizona Thursday while First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is visiting Yuma on Friday before she visits Phoenix the following day.