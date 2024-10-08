Skip to Content
Decision 2024

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to visit Yuma for Harris-Walz campaign event

U.S. Embassy in Slovakia
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dr. Jill Biden is traveling to battleground states like Arizona, Nevada, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania to attend a few Harris-Walz campaign events.

In a press release, the visits to the battleground states comes after early voting in Arizona starts on October 9 and mail ballots going out in the five states.

During those visits, Dr. Biden will "highlight Vice President Harris' vision for a new way forward that protects reproductive freedom, strengthens our democracy, and ensures every person has the opportunity to not just get by, but to get ahead," according to the press release.

Dr. Biden, according to the the press release, is stopping in Yuma on Friday, October 11 for a campaign event before attending a campaign event in Phoenix on Saturday.

