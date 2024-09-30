Skip to Content
Former Arizona senator endorses Kamala Harris

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Another conservative Republican is crossing the aisle to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for President.

Former Senator Jeff Flake from Arizona says he wants to support a candidate who respects the will of the voters.

Flake is a longtime critic of former President Donald Trump.

He says he knows of the character of Vice President Harris as well as her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, and trusts them.

Flake says foreign policy is one of the top reasons he's backing Harris, pointing at her support for U.S. allies abroad, economic policy regarding tariffs, and the need for immigration reform.

The Arizona republican added Harris' realizes solving issues on the border needs to be bipartisan.

Flake is just the latest in a long line of conservative Republicans who said they're voting blue in the upcoming election.

