200 former Republican staffers endorse Kamala Harris

today at 11:41 AM
Published 11:56 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - More than 200 former Republican presidential and campaign staffers have thrown their support behind Kamala Harris.

In a letter published Monday, staffers who worked for both Bush presidents, the late Senator John McCain and Senator Mitt Romney declared their endorsement of Harris.

The letter comes after several Republicans who are openly critical of former President Donald Trump delivered remarks at the Democratic National Convention (DNC).

Among those who signed on to the letter are McCain's former Chief of Staff Mark Salter and Olivia Troye, a former aide to Vice President Mike Pence.

The wave of endorsements is in addition to more than two dozen Republican former governors, members of Congress and Trump administration officials who pledged support for the Harris campaign this month.

