Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas, endorse Harris-Walz

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Vice President Kamala Harris has secured another big name celebrity endorsement in the race for president. This time, from singer Billie Eilish.

Eilish along with her brother, fellow musician Finneas, marked Voter Registration Day with a video posted on X, announcing that they're backing the Harris-Walz campaign, with Eilish saying the vice president is fighting to protect reproductive rights, the planet and democracy.

Finneas added that voting for Harris is the only way to stop the Project 2025 agenda.

The siblings also called on Americans to vote early.

Since entering the race, Harris has nabbed several major celebrity endorsements, including from Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and Oprah Winfrey.