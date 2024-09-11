Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris, Tim Walz reacts

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Singer Taylor Swift has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in the race for president.

The announcement came just moments following Harris' debate with former President Donald Trump.

In her post on social media, Swift called Harris a "steady-handed, gifted leader."

The Grammy-winning artist went on to sign her post "childless cat lady," a reference to language used by Trump's running mate J.D. Vance to describe women who do not have kids.

Her endorsement, which was posted to Instagram, gained 3.3 million likes in about an hour. As of Wednesday morning, the post has gained 7.5 million likes.

Following the endorsement, Rachel Maddow interrupted her live interview with Vice Presidential nominee Tim Walz to tell him about Swift's endorsement.

"All those things, I am incredibly grateful, first of all, to Taylor Swift. I say that also as a cat owner, a fellow cat owner. Swifties, you heard it. We know that it's there. That was eloquent. And it was clear. And that's the type of courage we need in America to stand out. We've seen it out of those Republicans who were at the DNC. We've seen it out of women who would like to have their own personal lives kept personal, but are forced to go out there because they nearly died because they can't get abortion services in a pregnancy. And now, you have somebody like Taylor Swift coming out, making that very clear. This would be the opportunity Swifties, kamalaharris.com. Get on over there, give us a hand, get things going." Tim Walz, Vice Presidential nominee

The Minnesota governor was on MSNBC reacting to Harris' first debate with Donald Trump when Maddow was informed of the Swift's statement on Instagram.