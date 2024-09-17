Skip to Content
Decision 2024

Wednesday marks Voter Registration Day

today at 11:27 AM
NEW YORK (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Wednesday is Voter Registration Day, and one group launched a dance initiative aimed at getting all Americans more involved.

"The Purple Tour" kicked off in midtown Manhattan at 6:00am Eastern, and the morning dance party encouraged participants to register to vote, participate in early voting, and show appreciation for election workers.

The party spilled out into the streets of Time Square where participants danced and cheered, welcoming Americans whatever their political preference.

"The American dream is one team one dream. And so...the Purple Tour is a reminder that whether you're red or blue, Republican or Democrat, remember that the dance floor doesn't care about where you're from or what party lines you are and just remember that we are one citizenship, one country," said Radha Agrawal, Event Founder & CEO of Daybreaker.

The tour has 50 events in 15 states around the country leading up to Election Day, now just 49 days away.

