Vice President Kamala Harris attends first campaign rally

MILWAUKEE (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Vice President Kamala Harris is on the campaign trail in Milwaukee Tuesday.

This marked her first rally since President Joe Biden announced that he would end his re-election campaign and endorsed Harris for president.

It also comes just days after former President Donald Trump and Senator J.D. Vance were nominated by their party at the Republican National Convention (RNC) last week.

Since becoming a presidential candidate on Sunday, Harris' campaign has raised more than $100 million.

During her remarks, Harris shared her campaign goals, which includes building up the middle class. She also took aim at Trump and the Project 2025 agenda.

"Let's also make no mistake...this campaign is not just about us versus Donald Trump...this campaign is about who we fight for. Building up the middle class will be a defining goal of my presidency. Because here's the thing we all here in Wisconsin know...when our middle class is strong America is strong. But Donald Trump wants to take our country backwards. He and his extreme Project 2025 agenda will weaken the middle class. Do we want to live in a country of freedom, compassion, and rule of law? Or a country of chaos, fear and hate? And here's the beauty of this moment, we each have the power to answer that question. The power is with the people. Vice President Kamala Harris

