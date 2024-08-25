Skip to Content
Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign raises $40 million following DNC

today at 12:25 PM
Published 12:46 PM

CHICAGO (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Harris campaign and its allies raked in a combined $40 million on the heels of Vice President Kamala Harris' Thursday speech at the Democratic National Convention (DNC).

The windfall announced Sunday brings the total amount of money raised for Harris' election efforts to $540 million since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race on July 21.

NBC News cannot independently verify the numbers because the next round of Federal Election Commission (FEC) data does not become available until September 20.

According to a campaign memo, a third of donations from last week were from first-time contributors, and just after Harris delivered her Thursday night speech, the campaign reportedly saw its best fundraising hour since launch day.

Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, will head to Georgia for a bus tour on Wednesday. She will then travel to savannah on Thursday for a rally.

