Kamala Harris raised almost $50 million in grassroots donations

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President Biden's decision to drop his re-election bid has opened the donation floodgates for Kamala Harris.

According to her campaign, she raised $49.6 million in "grassroots donations" following Biden's endorsement.

ActBlue, the leading Democratic online donation processor, backed up those numbers Sunday, reporting that they had processed $46.7 million. It's among the biggest fundraising days ever for ActBlue.

The service has yet to announce a final daily total.

The campaign is also expecting a surge in large dollar donations after it was reported that many big donors vowed to hold off on donating until President Biden dropped out.