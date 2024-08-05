Vice President Kamala Harris expected to announce running mate

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - We are likely just hours away from the announcement many Americans are waiting for: Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to choose a running mate before Tuesday and Arizona Senator Mark Kelly is reportedly on the shortlist.

Arizona Senator Mark Kelly is on the shortlist to be Kamala Harris's running mate in the upcoming election.

His post on X Sunday afternoon left people questioning whether he's in or out. It read: "My background is a bit different than most politicians. I spent my life serving in the Navy and at NASA, where the mission always comes first. Now, my mission is serving Arizona."

The post was deleted less than an hour later and replaced with this message: "Whether it was from my time in the Navy and at NASA, serving in the United States Senate or visiting our troops overseas: I've learned that when your country asks you to serve you always answer the call."

MSNBC weighed in on the posts.

"It's like all of the sudden you walk out and I failed the interview and the person on the other end says actually you may have made the short list," said one MSNBC panelist.

Kelly's spokesperson followed up on X posting, "An Arizona senator tweeting about being an Arizona senator is not news. Go back to your Sundays everybody."

Democratic political consultants had a similar take.

"I'm certainly not reading too much into the location of things or what's being said on Twitter. I think the vice president has a lot of great options," said Adam Kinsey, Democratic Consultant with Uplift Campaigns.

Harris reportedly interviewed the contenders this weekend and is expected to make a choice within the next 36 hours.

"It's a pretty important pick. I think all of the names we've been hearing though are all good," Kinsey added.