Former President Trump agrees to debate Vice President Kamala Harris

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Former President Donald Trump says he has agreed to debate Vice President Kamala Harris on Fox News on September 4 in Pennsylvania.

Trump says he canceled a previously scheduled debate on ABC with President Joe Biden on September 10, in part because Biden is no longer a participant and because he's suing ABC and anchor George Stephanopoulos, but it's unclear if Harris will attend the Fox debate.

Her communications director say Trump needs to commit to the debate at ABC on September 10.

Harris posted on social media that she will be at the ABC debate and hopes to see him there.