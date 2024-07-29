Mayors across Arizona endorse Vice President Kamala Harris

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Mayors are endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris one week after President Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race as well as announcing her candidacy for president.

In a press release, Somerton Mayor Gerardo Anaya and San Luis Mayor Nieves Riedel are a part of the mayors in the state who are endorsing Harris.

"Vice President Kamala Harris is the most qualified and experienced person to beat Donald Trump and take on the issues communities like Somerton face. I trust her to meet the needs of border cities and towns without taking advantage of us for her own political gain, like her opponent. Under her leadership, the Biden-Harris administration got us closer to comprehensive immigration reform than we've been in years. I know that with her in the White House, we’ll actually see the changes we need." Gerardo Anaya, Mayor of Somerton

"Vice President Kamala Harris is the leader that Arizona and our country needs right now. She's incredibly capable. She's the fighter Arizona families deserve. She will make our economy stronger, and make sure it's working for working families. I trust she'll take on the issues at the border head on and work with anyone she needs to get the job done." Nieves Riedel, Mayor of San Luis

In addition, the press release also lists off the following mayors across Arizona who are endorsing Harris: